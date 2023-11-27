AmpIn Energy Transition says it plans to invest $372 million to set up more than 600 MW of renewable energy projects and an integrated 1.3 GW solar cell and module factory in eastern India.From pv magazine India AmpIn Energy Transition, formerly Amp Energy India, has announced plans to invest $372 million in solar generation and manufacturing in eastern India. They are investing in establishing over 600 MW of renewable energy projects in various states and a 1.3 GW integrated solar cells and modules manufacturing facility in the state of Odisha. In October, AmpIn Energy Transition announced a ...

