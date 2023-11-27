State Grid Corp. of China has commissioned a 1.2 GW pumped hydro project, featuring three 300 MW turbines.State Grid Corp. of China, the nation's largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has inaugurated the Fukang pumped-storage power station in northwest China's Xinjiang region. The plant features three 300 MW turbines and has a total capacity of 1.2 GW, the company said in a press release, noting that the facility is the first of its kind in northwestern China. It said the turbines will be put into operation one after another in early 2024. Construction began in October 2020. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...