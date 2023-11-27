Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Zwipe AS (600/23)

With effect from November 28, 2023, the subscription rights in Zwipe AS will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 07, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ZWIPE TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148277              
Order book ID:  312861                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
