State-owned Kenyan Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) is accepting feasibility study applications for the development of a 40 MW floating PV array, backed by German funding.KenGen kicked off a tender in October for consultants to pitch feasibility study applications to build a 40 MW floating solar project at the 94 MW-generating Kamburu Dam in southern Kenya. German Financial Corporation, backed by the German Development Bank (KfW), has earmarked an unspecified amount of funds for the project, according to tender documents. Funding could also be sourced from, "KfW, Worldbank, AFD or other ...

