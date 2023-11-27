An international research group has utilized through-substrate-vias to create 3D interconnections in III-V solar cells with a triple-junction architecture. The novel cell design was found to have a low shading factor of below 3% and a 6-fold increase in wafer area use compared to cells based on 2D interconnects.Researchers at the Université de Sherbrooke in Canada have fabricated miniaturized back contact triple junction III-V solar cells that have a low shading factor and a high wafer area utilization. "We have developed triple-junction cells with a size twice the thickness of a strand of hair," ...

