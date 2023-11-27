Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a $212,700 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF") as announced at the CCMEC Mineral Conference held in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This grant will be used for the ongoing exploration of the Company's Sherridon copper-zinc project in west-central Manitoba.

Sherridon is a well known VHMS camp in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake district, with both a significant mining history and substantial copper-rich historical resources calculated in 2010.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said, "T2 Metals are a new explorer in Manitoba, and are excited about the prospectivity and opportunity of the Province. We are grateful to the MMDF for their support of our Sherridon copper project, and we look forward to continuing the discovery process in collaboration with all rights holders and stake holders. The MMDF is a great example of how Manitoba is supporting mining, and working closely with the mining industry to ensure the metals essential for the energy transition are available."

T2 Metals acknowledges the positive impact the MMDF has on mineral exploration across Manitoba. Mining is an important contributor to economic development and investment within northern communities. The MMDF program and the Manitoba Mineral Exploration Tax Credit ("MMETC") help to ensure the province remains an attractive jurisdiction for mineral exploration including critical raw materials.

T2 Metals is focused on copper, nickel and lithium acquisition, exploration and development within the major mining belts of western North America. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida and Cora projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida Project in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Mark Saxon"

Mark Saxon

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

t2metals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

info@t2metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188650