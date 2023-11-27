The merger will see Wasder integrated into Spielworks's Wombat ecosystem, as well as further developments in creating a powerful multi-asset proprietary economy.

Spielworks, a frontrunner in the gaming industry, announces the successful acquisition of Wasder.gg, a renowned social gaming platform boasting over 1 million users. Wasder.gg has gained recognition for its innovative approach to enhancing Web3 and mainstream games through seasonal boosts, battle passes, and engaging features like content sharing, matchmaking, and chat functionalities.

Spielworks acquires Wasder.gg a social app for gaming with over 1m signups. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a strategic move inspired by successful models such as Epic Games, Spielworks aims to integrate Wasder's social foundation into the Wombat ecosystem. This initiative aims to strengthen connections among games, players, and digital asset trades, creating a dynamic and cohesive gaming community.

Spielworks envisions the acquisition as a transformative step towards becoming a full-service ecosystem catering to the diverse needs of modern-day gamers. The addition of Wasder to its suite will enable the company to create unparalleled in-app interactivity in its Wombat app, fostering a more robust social hub for players.

Adrian Krion, CEO of Spielworks, shares his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We have always envisioned Wombat as a place of connectivity and discovery. With the acquisition of AtomicHub a few months ago and now Wasder, we've added the missing pieces to our complete Web3 gaming ecosystem and grew it to exceed 7 million users."

Above all, both companies' combined expertise in engaging gaming audiences is set to create a new standard in many areas that Web3 games have been consistently struggling with so far, including ease of use, richness in content, accessibility and many more.

Thomas Grønnevik, CEO Founder of Wasder, expresses equal enthusiasm about the acquisition. "Building Wasder over the last 6 years has been one of the big honors of my life. It feels good to see what we have built being taken over by an experienced team with a proven track record who believes in creating fun, inclusive, and rewarding player experiences."

About Wasder

Wasder is a gamified social gaming platform where players can express themselves, connect with others, explore the world of games and earn rewards, with over 1.5 million downloads on the Google Play store. The Wasder season pass is the gamification of Wasder and rewards players for being friendly members of the Wasder community. In collaboration with partners, Wasder aims to create a fun and inclusive global gaming community open for everyone, regardless of who you are or what games you love to play.

About Spielworks

With its headquarters located in Berlin, Spielworks was founded in 2018 by Swen E. Hallasch and Adrian Krion. Spielworks brings the benefits of blockchain to mass-market gaming: true ownership of digital assets, secure handling of tokens and comfortable interaction with exceptional Web3 and mainstream games. Presently, Spielworks operates Wombat, AtomicHub and the Top-20 Web3 game Dungeon Master.

For more information, visit https://spielworks.com.

