The company says its new 210R module series, such as the 630 W module for example, will reduce LCOE by 2.6% and increase project IRR by 3.9%. The Everest line of modules will be produced at Huasun's three main bases with a total capacity of 12 GW.Huasun today unveiled the world's first rectangular heterojunction solar module, the 210R, based on rectangular-cut silicon wafers that are 182 mm x 105 mm. The first batch of rectangular cells was recently produced at Huasun's Hefei factory. The new module, called Everest, builds on the success of the company's Himalaya module series and comes in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...