Netherlands-based developer of lightweight PV systems, Rable Group, claims its new rooftop PV solution can be installed in 20 minutes without the need for special permitting or modifications to the fuse box.Rable, a Dutch PV systems manufacturer, expanded its line of lightweight PV systems with a compact residential solution. "We created the RABLE2go system to address the growing frustration among households with long wait times for professional solar installers," Nikki Hoexum, Rable Commercial Manager told pv magazine. The startup's new rooftop system has two 350 W Canadian Solar panels, a Hoymiles ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...