Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Third Quarter 2023 Results

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2023
- Strong net subscriber growth of 48,000: a net increase in aftermarket of 45,000 and a net increase in OEM of 3,000;
- Revenue of $81.1 million, a 12% improvement year-over-year;
- Net income grew to $12.5 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year;
- EBITDA reached $22.5 million, a 15% increase year-over-year;
- Operating cash flow was reported at $20.5 million ;
- The Company declared a dividend of $5 million and the share buyback in the quarter was $1.9 million, reflecting the company's robust financial position.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are pleased with our third quarter results. The accelerated subscriber growth we have seen in recent quarters continued in the third quarter and contributed to our highest ever level of subscriber revenues. In the fourth quarter, we expect subscriber growth of between 30,000 and 35,000, which is somewhat impacted by a lack of new car sales in Israel specifically, because of the war that started near the start of the fourth quarter. However, our well-over 2 million global subscriber base, which are consistently using our services on an ongoing monthly basis, provides us with continued long-term stability and growth, as well as significant resilience. We look forward to continued solid performance for the foreseeable future."
Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are very pleased to share the fruits of our ongoing profitable growth and reward our loyal shareholders for their long-term support of our company. We therefore increased our regular dividend payout starting from this quarter to $5 million ."
Third Quarter 2023 Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $81.1 million, a 12% increase compared with revenues of $72.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. In local currency terms, third quarter revenues grew by 13% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.
74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were a record $60.2 million, an increase of 13% over the third quarter 2022 revenues. In local currency terms, third quarter subscription fee revenue grew by 14% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.
The subscriber base amounted to 2,210,000 as of September 30, 2023 . This represents an increase of 48,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and a net increase of 190,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 45,000 net in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 3,000 net in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $20.9 million, an increase of 7% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $39.4 million (48.6% of revenues), a 14% increase compared with gross profit of $34.6 million (47.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 58.5%, compared with 57.2% in the third quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 20.3% in the quarter, compared with 21.5% in the third quarter of last year.
Operating income for the quarter was $16.9 million, or 20.8% of revenues, reflecting a 15% increase year-over-year. In local currency terms, third quarter operating income grew at the same level at 15% year-over-year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $22.5 million (27.8% of revenues), an increase of 15% compared with EBITDA of $19.6 million (27.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter EBITDA grew by 14% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.
Financial expenses for the quarter were $0.1 million, compared with financial expenses of $0.7 million in the third quarter of last year.
Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $12.5 million (15.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.63, an increase of 24% compared to $10.1 million (13.9% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.49 in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter net income grew at the same level of 24% year-over-year.
Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $20.5 million .
On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $40.0 million and debt of $2.0 million, amounting to a net cash position of $38.0million . This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $28.2 million and debt of $12.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $16.0 million, as of the end of 2022.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared that starting from the third quarter of 2023, the Company would return to its former dividend policy which had been in place and continued until the fourth quarter of 2019, prior to the Corona shutdown. The former dividend policy, and dividend policy going forward from the current quarter, calls for the issuance of a $5.0 million dividend per quarter. This represents a 67% increase from the more recent policy of a $3.0 million dividend per quarter.
Buy Back
On August 23, 2022, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $25 million share buy-back program that was originally announced in 2019 and on February 23, 2023, the Board of Directors made the decision to increase the buy-back program by a further $10 million . As of September 30, 2023, there is remaining under the buy-back program $6.7 million . Share repurchases are funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.
In the third quarter, under the program, Ituran purchased 73,000 shares for a total of $1.9 million .Conference Call Information
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America . Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America . Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States .
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
39,879
27,850
Investments in marketable securities
144
316
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
45,481
45,821
Other current assets
51,888
48,156
Inventories
26,125
28,509
163,517
150,652
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
602
1,188
Investments in other companies
1,780
1,779
Other non-current assets
3,967
3,129
Deferred income taxes
12,828
11,400
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
15,790
15,146
34,967
32,642
Property and equipment, net
41,589
45,598
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
6,991
9,905
Intangible assets, net
10,852
12,620
Goodwill
39,213
39,510
Total assets
297,129
290,927
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
1,729
11,845
Accounts payable
18,802
21,937
Deferred revenues
25,139
21,783
Other current liabilities
39,015
37,407
84,685
92,972
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
263
345
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
21,819
21,224
Deferred income taxes
1,255
1,534
Deferred revenues
13,899
13,036
Others non-current liabilities
1,896
2,071
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
4,538
6,886
43,670
45,096
Stockholders' equity
163,701
145,797
Non-controlling interests
5,073
7,062
Total equity
168,774
152,859
Total liabilities and equity
297,129
290,927
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
US dollars
Nine months period
Three months period
(in thousands except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|
Revenues:
Telematics services
175,115
155,671
60,152
53,131
Telematics products
67,055
62,453
20,901
19,533
242,170
218,124
81,053
72,664
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
73,627
67,455
24,985
22,716
Telematics products
53,782
48,960
16,658
15,333
127,409
116,415
41,643
38,049
Gross profit
114,761
101,709
39,410
34,615
Research and development expenses
12,746
12,232
4,392
4,101
Selling and marketing expenses
10,108
10,025
3,502
3,445
General and administrative expenses
42,330
36,131
14,614
12,433
Other expense (income), net
127
(149)
9
(31)
Operating income
49,450
43,470
16,893
14,667
Other expense, net
(3)
-
-
-
Financing income (expense), net
101
(4,652)
(53)
(714)
Income before income tax
49,548
38,818
16,840
13,953
Income tax expenses
(10,821)
(8,998)
(3,601)
(3,080)
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
(822)
(412)
(195)
(291)
Net income for the period
37,905
29,408
13,044
10,582
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,787)
(1,877)
(530)
(518)
Net income attributable to the Company
36,118
27,531
12,514
10,064
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
1.80
1.35
0.63
0.49
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
20,096
20,435
19,912
20,347
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
US dollars
Nine months period
Three months period
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
37,905
29,408
13,044
10,582
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,661
14,871
5,610
4,978
Losses in respect of trading marketable securities
57
3,840
110
68
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
2,281
1,301
691
229
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
822
412
195
291
Deferred income taxes
(1,695)
(115)
(301)
(257)
Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net
35
(304)
(11)
(9)
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(1,795)
(4,292)
1,157
759
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
(4,109)
(10,223)
2,866
(3,972)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
901
(8,810)
1,510
(4,814)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(2,953)
2,576
(3,892)
2,319
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
4,768
1,007
(459)
465
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
3,561
(467)
17
761
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,439
29,204
20,537
11,400
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals
(1,933)
(548)
(773)
(175)
Capital expenditures
(10,193)
(18,758)
(3,911)
(4,040)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(556)
(690)
51
(90)
Investment in (sale of) marketable securities
99
(103)
-
-
Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits
(140)
87
(95)
(43)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
144
848
86
65
Net cash used in investment activities
(12,579)
(19,164)
(4,642)
(4,283)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
1,486
(148)
1,301
(49)
Repayment of long-term loan
(11,488)
(12,293)
(3,581)
(4,070)
Dividend paid
(8,618)
(8,621)
(3,001)
(2,855)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
(3,327)
-
(1,640)
-
Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary
(6,613)
(5,446)
(1,896)
(2,000)
Net cash used in financing activities
(28,560)
(26,508)
(8,817)
(8,974)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,271)
(3,770)
(1,404)
(746)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
12,029
(20,238)
5,674
(2,603)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
27,850
50,306
34,205
32,671
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
39,879
30,068
39,879
30,068
In August 2023, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in October 2023 .
