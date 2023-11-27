Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tom Lee has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Tom is the Co-Founder and President of Canid Capital, a prominent capital markets consulting firm based in Toronto. Prior, he worked on an institutional equity sales desk where he developed significant business relationships with institutions and issuers across Canada and the USA. Tom is a proven results driver having been involved in over $1B in transactions. He is the recipient of several awards including Presidents Clubs and Rookie of the Year in his first job after graduating Western University's business program. Tom holds the CSC and CPH designations with the Canadian Securities Institute in addition to the Series 7 and Series 63 Licenses with FINRA.

Mr. Lee's appointment is in conjunction with the resignation by Mr. Guy Pinsent as a director of the Company to focus on other interests. Myriad's management and board of directors thank Mr. Pinsent for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Rocky Mountain Energy, a subsidiary of Union Pacific, which developed a mine plan and built a leach pad for one of the deposits at Copper Mountain. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Rocky Mountain Energy is estimated to have spent US$74 million (2023 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain.

Myriad also holds 80% ownership of over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoii Basin, Niger, and the option to earn up to 100%. These licenses are surrounded by many of the most significant uranium deposits in Africa, including Orano's 384 Mlbs eU3O8 Imouraren, Global Atomic's 236 Mlbs Dasa, and Goviex's 100 Mlbs Madaouela, and on the same fault structures. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

A recent interview with Crux Investors is here. A video overview of the Copper Mountain Project is here. The Company's factsheet is here.

