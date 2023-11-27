Two Hands Corporation: Elevating Canada's Micro Merchant Wholesaler Landscape

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Two Hands Corporation (CSE:TWOH)(OTC PINK:TWOH), a leader in the Canadian food industry, proudly announces a significant initiative to revolutionize the micro food merchant wholesaler sector. This strategy involves consolidating vulnerable micro food merchant wholesalers and equipping them with comprehensive infrastructure, including warehousing, distribution, logistics, digital solutions, and inventory financing.

This initiative targets over 2600 micro merchant wholesalers across Canada, particularly those with annual sales between $1.5M to $5M. Two Hands Corporation is dedicated to ensuring the growth and stability of these critical businesses in the Canadian economy.

Expanding the Canadian Market with Sports Illustrated Nutrition:

A major highlight of our collaborations is with Sports Illustrated Nutrition, a Smart for Life company. This partnership marks the introduction of a new line of protein bars to the Canadian marketplace.

This product line represents a significant step in seeding the Canadian market with high-quality, health-conscious snack options. The collaboration with Sports Illustrated Nutrition emphasizes our commitment to not only enhancing the dietary choices available to Canadians but also to supporting the growth and diversification of micro merchant wholesalers in the country.

As Two Hands Corporation continues to expand, our financial growth reflects this positive trend, with rising revenues and gross profits stabilizing at industry benchmarks.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE:TWOH)(OTC PINK:TWOH) is a Canadian-based distribution company, primarily operating through the Cuore Food Services brand. We offer a wide array of products ranging from produce, meats, pantry items, bakery & pastry goods, gluten-free, and organic items, sourced from diverse suppliers in Canada and internationally. For more information about Two Hands Corporation, please visit: www.twohandsgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact for Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation

IR@twohandsapp.com

