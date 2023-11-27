Merge by Merative Partners with Indica Labs to Bring Digital Pathology into Enterprise Imaging Solutions

Joint solution enables healthcare providers to complete the longitudinal patient imaging record

ANN ARBOR, MI and ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Merge by Merative, an industry leader in medical imaging solutions, signed an agreement with Indica Labs, a leading provider of AI-powered digital pathology solutions. This partnership will enable healthcare organizations to seamlessly integrate digital pathology into Merge imaging solutions.

Traditionally, anatomic pathology teams collaborated by sharing glass slides of tissue specimens, which can be a manual and time-consuming process. However, the field has rapidly evolved to embrace more efficient and secure options to share high-resolution digitized images of slides, enabling nearly instantaneous access for primary diagnosis and other digital pathology workflows.

HALO AP® from Indica Labs is a CE-IVD marked state-of-the-art platform for anatomic pathology, with the tools pathologists need to conduct accurate, standardized diagnostic evaluation in a future-ready environment capable of deploying off-the-shelf and third-party AI and image analysis tools. HALO AP supports primary diagnosis, streamlines second opinion requests and consults, and manages clinical trials all within a unified platform. HALO Clinical AI algorithms, including the CE-IVD marked HALO Prostate AI, integrates seamlessly into HALO AP and provides automated, AI-based decision support tools for identifying and grading cancers, standardizing IHC expression analysis, and more.

"Adoption of digital pathology is growing as healthcare organizations bring more disparate imaging service lines into a single, digital patient record," Merge General Manager Ashish Sant said. "Combined with our Merge Imaging Suite VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), a cloud native SaaS, the addition of digital pathology means Merge clients will have a more comprehensive view of all imaging content so their clinicians can deliver better, more efficient patient care."

Merge by Merative is now able to resell HALO Clinical Solutions for digital pathology with its Enterprise Imaging and PACS solutions to enable an integrated ecosystem.

"At Indica Labs, we recognize the importance of an integrated medical imaging workflow and are delighted to be partnering with Merge by Merative to bring best-in-class AI-powered anatomic pathology to the Merge Imaging Suite," said Steven Hashagen, founder and CEO of Indica Labs.

HALO AI Prostate is CE-marked for in-vitro diagnostic use in Europe and the UK. HALO AI Prostate is For Research Use Only in the US and is not FDA cleared for clinical diagnostic use.

HALO AP® is CE-marked for in-vitro diagnostic use in Europe and the UK. HALO AP is For Research Use Only in the US and is not FDA cleared for clinical diagnostic use.

About Merge

Merge medical imaging solutions, offered by Merative, combine intelligent, scalable imaging workflow tools with deep and broad expertise to help healthcare organizations improve their confidence in patient outcomes and optimize care delivery. Merge has more than 30 years of deployment configuration and support expertise, with a diverse install base including five of the top 10 largest U.S. health systems.

Learn more at merative.com/merge-imaging.

About Indica Labs

Indica Labs is the world's leading provider of AI-powered digital pathology software and services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI platform powers quantitative evaluation of digital pathology images. HALO Link facilitates research-focused image management and collaboration while HALO AP® delivers AI-powered diagnostics in a case-based platform. Through a commitment to open pathology and a combination of performance, scalability, and usability, our software solutions enable pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic labs, hospitals, research organizations, and Indica's own contract pharma services team to advance tissue-based research, clinical trials, and diagnostics.

