Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.: LITEON Subsidiary Power Innovations International Selects Lumissil Microsystems' Green PHY for their EV Charging Portfolio

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumissil Microsystems, the analog/mixed-signal division of Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI), is announcing that Power Innovations International (Pii) - a subsidiary of global power management leader LITEON - has selected Lumissil Microsystems' IS32CG5317 Green PHY for their expanding EV charging product portfolio. Pii's EV charging solutions include all-in-one chargers that range from 30 to 180 kW and a 60 kW Mobile DC charger.



Lumissil Microsystems' IS32CG5317 is a Green PHY modem designed with stringent automotive requirements in mind, and it's available in an AECQ100 grade 2 automotive or an industrial version. The chip complies with HomePlug Green PHY and ISO/IEC 15118 specifications, and it can collect advanced diagnostics not yet available in other automotive products.

Pii's family of EV chargers offers streamlined integration to virtually all electrical infrastructure due to their multi-voltage input products, which accept 240 Vac single phase, 208 and 240 Vac three phase, and 480 Vac Wye in a single package. Each charger accepts all input voltages with no-derating to the power delivered from the charger and features LITEON's stackable power modules, which ensure continuous uptime.

"We are proud that Power Innovations International selected our Green PHY chip for their new charging product. Pii is known for their high-quality products, so it was only natural that they selected our IS32CG5317," said Nadav Katsir GM of the Connectivity unit at Lumissil Microsystems.

"Pii is grateful for the support and expertise provided by Lumissil Microsystems," said Nick Stone, Director of Marketing and Product at Power Innovations International. "As we continue to expand our EV charging offerings, we look forward to working closely with Lumissil and integrating their chips into our designs."

About Lumissil Microsystems

Lumissil Microsystems is a division of ISSI specializing in analog/mixed-signal products for automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets. Lumissil's primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high-power lighting applications. Other products include audio, sensors, high-speed wire communications, optical networking and application-specific microcontrollers. ISSI and Lumissil Microsystems have worldwide offices in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Website: http://www.lumissil.com

About Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI)

ISSI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance SRAM, DRAM, Flash memory.

About Power Innovations International

Power Innovations International.

Contact: Jason Montgomery

info@powerinnovations.com

Contact: Raphi Zadicario

rzadicario@lumissil.com