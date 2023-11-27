Anzeige
Physitrack Plc - Champion Health Nordic Subsidiary Signs Agreement with Multinational Energy Provider
WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2023 | 14:14
Physitrack Plc - Champion Health Nordic Subsidiary Signs Agreement with Multinational Energy Provider

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Champion Health Nordic, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, signs agreement with one of the foremost names in the European energy sector to support employees with Employee Wellbeing solutions.

Champion Health Nordic, a leading provider of innovative Wellbeing solutions and a Swedish subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, has finalised a working agreement with one of the foremost names in the European energy sector, to support its Swedish employees with employee wellbeing solutions.

The agreement supports the customer's colleague wellbeing, placing a strong emphasis on biometric testing, coaching and preventive measures through data analysis. The contract spans over three years will add SEK 4 million of revenue in 2024, making it the largest in the history of Champion Health Nordic.

About Champion Health
Champion Health is an an all-in-one holistic corporate wellness platform that links proactive and interactive content with virtual and hands-on consultations for all areas of wellbeing into a sleek and seamless platform and app for employees to use anywhere, anytime.

Champion has a vision to be a global leading digital solution for workplace health. The platform boasts a data-driven approach with high usage and a seamless user interface inspired by global leaders in SaaS, as well as a high number of unique features, which sets it apart from other wellness technology providers.

Learn more at https://championhealth.se and https://championhealth.co.uk.

About Physitrack
Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 14 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.
The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Physitrack Plc - Champion Health Nordic subsidiary signs agreement with multinational energy provider

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810218/correction-from-source-physitrack-plc--champion-health-nordic-subsidiary-signs-agreement-with-multinational-energy-provider

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
