ugee: Sensitivity on Next Level, Drawing on New Revel: Embarking on 16K Pressure Sensitivity by Firmware Upgrade

As digital interaction prevails increasingly, the prowess to integrate human touch into digital language is pivotal. The realm of digital drawing senses the amplified demand for capturing the intricacies of distinct personalities, thereby calling for the renewed tools even further.

Embarking on 16K Pressure Sensitivity by Firmware Upgrade





The pressure sensitivity, as the vital parameter for drawing tablets and monitors, has been blurring the line between the physical and digital. With the 16K pressure sensitivity, artists are avail to delve deeper into the subtlety and precision, and equipped with ugee's state-of-the-art technologies and tactile design, it facilitates the paradigm shift in how you intuitively choose to express yourself through drawing.

So, what exactly does 16K pressure sensitivity mean, and why is it such a game-changer? Simply put, it means that ugee products can now detect an astounding 16384 levels of pressure. That empowers artists to effortlessly manifest their strokes to life, capturing the most delicate nuances of their artistic intent, whether it be the lightest shading, a pronounced line, or anything in between.

For the natural transition to the 16K pressure sensitivity, all the latest products on your hands can forthwith enjoy 16K with the way of firmware upgrading, covering ugee M808/908, UE12/12 PLUS, Q6 and Q8W. Meanwhile, U1600 has also met the tide, and other classic products of ugee will also hopefully participate in the upgrade in succession. And after the iteration, the ex-factory new products (M808/908 and UE12/12 PLUS) will be all upgraded to the 16K pressure sensitivity, which forebodes you can freely choose the product you prefer according to your requires and bask in the impressive 16K with the same expense (products for Japan are test-in-process).

ugee promises to render the most cost-efficient experience of 16K pressure sensitivity, primed to deliver a hands-down journey of immersive and expressive. ugee's upgrading also serves as a testament to narrow the gap lie across traditional drawing and digital one. The new revel of accuracy and exquisiteness, further fosters the intuitive and empathetic relationship between artists and canvas.

By embracing this next-level 16K pressure sensitivity, ugee again demonstrates its dedication to enhancing the drawing experience. Thus, ugee aims at availing every audience this upgrade stepwise, erasing the line between the palpable and virtual, and paving the way for a more harmonious fusion of tech and art.

