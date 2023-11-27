Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Receives Two International Hologram Manufacturers Association -IHMA Awards

QUANTUM stripe chosen as Best Origination and Best in Show at the 2023 IHMA Awards

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (NASDAQ:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, announced that its QUANTUM stripe authentication product won two awards (Best Origination and Best in Show) at the 2023 International Hologram Manufacturers Association - IHMA Awards.

"The IHMA board are looking for innovation, visual distinction, aesthetics and differentiation. It is clear to us all that the plasmonic developments by Meta are among a new range of optical technologies pushing the boundaries of anti-counterfeit security features and developments in recent years," said Dr. Paul Dunn, chairman of the IHMA.

QUANTUM stripe is a revolutionary banknote security product based on META's award-winning KolourOptik® technology, combining movement, 3D stereoscopic depth, and multi-color effects in an ultrathin form factor. The technology ensures next-generation security and authentication in banknote production.

"META's unique, animated, nano-optic technology represents an important new tool in the fight against counterfeiting and brand piracy, as institutional customers demand new, more effective and durable authentication solutions," said Alan Newman, Chief Product Officer for Authentication, Managing Director Banknote & Authentication Division at META.

According to a Banknote Industry News survey of central banks conducted in 2023, the volume of banknotes in circulation in 2022 grew by 4.5% on a global basis compared with 2021, and 10 countries reported growth above 8%. What that equates to in design and currency printing is almost $16.2 billion CAD in 2020, expected to reach nearly $22.9 billion by 2027, according to a recent Verified Market Reports publication.

"This award is a testament to the technology and quality of our products. QUANTUM is the latest release from the authentication product portfolio, with demonstrable industrial applications within banknote, ID and brand markets. Our other authentication products have already attracted large customers, including a confidential G10 central bank and similar organizations," noted META CEO Uzi Sasson. "Our strategic direction is laser focused, dedicating our resources to sales, marketing and R&D among our three core business lines."

About the International Hologram Manufacturers Association

The International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) was founded in 1993 to represent the interests of hologram manufacturers and the hologram industry worldwide. It is dedicated to promoting the interests of the industry and to helping users achieve their commercial, aesthetic and authentication objectives through the effective use of holography. IHMA's Excellence in Holography awards recognize outstanding achievement, marking success for suppliers, manufacturers, and end-users at the forefront of the sector who have brought forward innovative or commercially viable hologram products or techniques over the last 12 months.

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META® technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

