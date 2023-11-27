Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P21Z | ISIN: CH0523961370 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.11.23
15:30 Uhr
0,400 US-Dollar
-0,036
-8,17 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2023 | 14:38
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer Sleep Disorders Summit: Deep Dive into Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics, will present at the Oppenheimer Sleep Disorders Summit: Deep Dive into Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia, hosted by Francois Brisebois, Managing Director, Senior Research Biotechnology Analyst, in New York on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST.

Mr. Zwyer will be joining François Brisebois, who will moderate a discussion with leading Key Opinion Leaders in Sleep Medicine, Dr. Edward Mezerhane, MD, FAASM, FACP, Dr. Thomas Stern, MD, and Dr. Michael Thorpy, MD, as well as executives from companies including Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, and Zevra Therapeutics.

If you are interested in attending, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.
+1 239.682.8500
ml@nls-pharma.com
www.nlspharmaceutics.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810231/nls-pharmaceutics-to-participate-in-the-oppenheimer-sleep-disorders-summit-deep-dive-into-narcolepsy-and-idiopathic-hypersomnia

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.