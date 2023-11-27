NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer Sleep Disorders Summit: Deep Dive into Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics, will present at the Oppenheimer Sleep Disorders Summit: Deep Dive into Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia, hosted by Francois Brisebois, Managing Director, Senior Research Biotechnology Analyst, in New York on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST.

Mr. Zwyer will be joining François Brisebois, who will moderate a discussion with leading Key Opinion Leaders in Sleep Medicine, Dr. Edward Mezerhane, MD, FAASM, FACP, Dr. Thomas Stern, MD, and Dr. Michael Thorpy, MD, as well as executives from companies including Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, and Zevra Therapeutics.

If you are interested in attending, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

+1 239.682.8500

ml@nls-pharma.com

www.nlspharmaceutics.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810231/nls-pharmaceutics-to-participate-in-the-oppenheimer-sleep-disorders-summit-deep-dive-into-narcolepsy-and-idiopathic-hypersomnia