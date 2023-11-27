Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics and MassDOT Aeronautics to Start a Pilot Program of the Optimus-1EX: the First FAA-Certified Data Capturing Drone System in the U.S.

As a part of an agreement with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division, American Robotics will deploy an Optimus-1EX system featuring rail inspections, emergency response, and environmental monitoring applications

The pilot program will take place in Massachusetts during November - December this year

The Optimus system will operate remotely and autonomously, following American Robotics' receipt of an FAA waiver for beyond-visual-line-of-sight drone operations.

Additional demonstrations at other locations in Massachusetts are planned

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary American Robotics and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division (MassDOT Aeronautics) are ready to begin a multi-month pilot program and are planning demonstrations at additional locations in Massachusetts as a part of the 6-month proof-of-concept (POC) agreement signed between the parties earlier this year. The purpose of the agreement is to improve data collection for enhanced safety and cost reduction by MassDOT Aeronautics in key areas such as rail inspections, wetlands assessments, and incident response. During the demonstrations and pilot program American Robotics will showcase the capabilities of the Optimus System manufactured by Ondas' Airobotics. The FAA-certified Optimus drone will operate under realistic conditions in a fully remote and autonomous mode, based on a designated beyond-visual-line-of-sight waiver received from the FAA.

The Optimus drone recently received a Type Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is the world's first small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture to receive this certification. In addition, American Robotics has secured a beyond visual line of sight ("BVLOS") waiver allowing for autonomous operations at a location in Massachusetts through October 2027.



MassDOT Aeronautics is undertaking this effort as part of its Commonwealth UAS (uncrewed aircraft systems) Integration Program, which is focused on identifying and demonstrating the operational utility of new, innovative aviation technologies that support MassDOT's mission to provide safe, reliable, robust, and resilient transportation infrastructure across Massachusetts. By exploring the effectiveness of the Optimus "drone-in-a-box" (DiaB) System in real-world scenarios, American Robotics aims to showcase the drone platform's optimal use cases for U.S.-based governmental entities. As the first state agreement in the United States to take advantage of autonomous drone technology provided by the Optimus System, the MassDOT partnership represents an important step in introducing to the U.S. the successful urban drone infrastructure that Ondas is deploying commercially in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the demonstration, the American Robotics team will provide an in-depth presentation on the system's features, highlighting its autonomous flight capabilities, real-time data analysis, and the versatility of its payload options. Furthermore, the team will demonstrate the seamless integration of the Optimus System into existing workflows, emphasizing its potential applications across various domains, including infrastructure inspections, emergency response, and environmental monitoring. The pilot program effort will then demonstrate the regular and routine use of the Optimus System in a representative operational environment, and for data customers across several Massachusetts state agencies. This pilot will help MassDOT Aeronautics identify the operational value of the system and will provide insight into how data from a drone-in-a-box system can be integrated into existing state inspection and asset management workflows.

"Our engagement with MassDOT Aeronautics is a notable step in our strategy to introduce our technology to government markets in the United States," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings. "The Optimus System has proven to be a valuable digital solution that enables municipal leaders to provide public services in a sustainable way in cities such as in the UAE, and we are excited to implement this technology to benefit of the U.S. We look forward to working with MassDOT Aeronautics to provide the multiple different entities that will be taking advantage of autonomous drone technology with the data and analytics needed to improve operations, civilian and employee safety, and reduce operating costs."

"MassDOT Aeronautics is leading the nation in identifying how new aviation technologies can be applied to provide real, meaningful value to state agencies," said Dr. Jeffrey DeCarlo, MassDOT Aeronautics Administrator. "Our engagement with American Robotics exemplifies this approach: partnering with innovative companies in order to understand the capabilities and opportunities of maturing technologies. We are excited to see the American Robotics system in action."

Ondas has established a leadership position in developing, maturing, and commercializing automated drone systems through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit comprising of American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"). Ondas is at the forefront of a pivotal moment in the aviation, drone, and data industries, with its leadership in expanding automated beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations globally via the Optimus and Iron Drone Raider drone platforms. The Optimus System is being commercially deployed as Urban Drone Infrastructure in cities where automated fleets of Optimus drones are installed and remotely operated for smart city and public safety applications. The Optimus drone's recently awarded Airworthiness Type Certification allows for more expanded operations in urban settings including the operation over people, roads and highways and critical infrastructure. The Iron Drone Raider is an autonomous counter-UAS (C-UAS) system designed to protect critical infrastructure, borders and people from the threats posed by hostile drones.

About MassDOT Aeronautics

The MassDOT Aeronautics Division is responsible for the promotion and regulation of aviation across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and works to make air transportation safer, cleaner, more efficient, and more economically advantageous for the people, communities, and businesses of Massachusetts. The MassDOT Aeronautics Aviation and Airports Group oversees 35 of the Commonwealth's public-use airports, and its Advanced Aviation Technologies Group participates in cutting-edge initiatives to operationalize UAS and advanced air mobility technologies. MassDOT Aeronautics' mission is to promote aviation throughout the Commonwealth while establishing an efficient integrated airport system that will enhance airport safety, customer service, economic development, and environmental stewardship.

