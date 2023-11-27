Anzeige
United Mert Makina: United Mattress Machinery and Mert Makina Are Merging Organizations

United Mattress Machinery and Mert Makina are merging to form the most comprehensive mattress sewing and automation production systems company in the world

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / United Mattress Machinery and Mert Makina are merging to combine their expertise and reputation to create the most comprehensive mattress machinery and automation production systems OEM in the world. The strategic move will elevate the new organization's collective strengths and set new standards in quality and performance.

United Mert Makina

United Mert Makina



United, owned by the Porter Family, and Mert Makina, owned by the Demirok and Atagan Families, have been in discussions for several years about merging and the time was right for both sides. The merger was completed during a week together at the United headquarters in Delray Beach FL.

As of November 2023, our sales operations will unite under this new United Mert Makina banner, merging the best of both worlds for top-notch quality and innovation in mattress machinery. Get ready for a seamless transition and exciting opportunities ahead. Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this journey together. United's sewing machinery, such as flange and binding machines, will continue to be produced in Delray Beach, FL, and overseas facilities, and Mert Makina's automation systems for hot melt glue, roll packaging, conveyor systems, and quilters will continue to be produced in Kayseri, Turkey.

Contact Information

M Porter
Owner
mike@unitedmattressmachinery.com
9788825455

SOURCE: Sourcing Unlimited dba United Mattress Machinery

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807863/united-mattress-machinery-and-mert-makina-are-merging-organizations

