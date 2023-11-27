Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy New Partnership With UCB's Bimzelx

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy, a prominent provider of comprehensive specialty pharmacy services, is proud to announce the BIMZELX Bridge Program along with UCB, Inc. for their latest groundbreaking medication Bimzelx® (bimekizumab-bkzx), which has been approved by the FDA for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. This collaboration between Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy and UCB brings together vital expertise, innovation, and a shared commitment to enhancing patient care.





Bimzelx® is a first-of-its-kind treatment currently approved for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. This medication is the only FDA approved biologic that selectively inhibits the two immune system proteins IL-17A & IL-17F which are key drivers to inflammation. This revolutionary product represents a significant advancement in dermatology and addresses critical needs within the field.

Through Blue Sky's collaboration with the BIMZELX Bridge Program, patients will benefit from improved access to the medication, enhanced medication monitoring and coordination, streamlined access, and the superior customer service and comprehensive support that Blue Sky is known for. Both Blue Sky and UCB are excited about the potential impact of this relationship and remain vigilant in a common goal of providing exceptional care and products to improve patient healthcare journey outcomes.

For more information about the BIMZELX Bridge Program at Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy or inquiries about our partnership, please contact Dennis Thomas, SVP of Trade and Strategic Relations at Dennis@bssprx.com. For more general questions about the BIMZELX Bridge Program please visit BIMZELX.com.

About Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy

With locations in Mount Pleasant, SC, Daphne, AL, and Charlotte, NC, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy was founded with the vision to re-imagine pharmacy as we know it. Our goal is to create meaningful and enduring impact on our practices and patients and to alleviate the administrative burden and headaches associated with specialty treatments so our practices and providers can focus on treating patients.

