San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing sulfur-containing therapeutics for unmet pediatric diseases, today announced the addition of Vincent Stanton Jr., MD to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"). Dr. Stanton was a co-founder of Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Inc., dating back to February 2016.

Dr. Vincent Stanton Jr., MD is an entrepreneur and consultant who has worked for a variety of diagnostics and therapeutics clients on drug development and personalized medicine projects. He was formerly Senior Vice President of Research at Variagenics, an early genomics firm where he helped guide research from startup through IPO, including several major shifts in scientific and business strategy. After medical school, Dr. Stanton completed a pathology residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital followed by postdoctoral training at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MIT.

"We are pleased to add Vincent to our already esteemed Scientific Advisory Board," said Brook Riggins, CFA, Thiogenesis' Chief Financial Officer and Director. "He has a strong history with the Company and technology, and can contribute important strategic insights towards the Company's commercialization strategy, we look forward to his ongoing input and insights."

In connection with Dr. Stanton's appointment to the SAB, he has been granted 50,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan with an exercise price of $0.80 and an expiry date of October 31, 2028. The options vest immediately. Additionally, as part of a re-structuring of certain release dates under a Lock-up Agreement dated February 10, 2021 between Dr. Stanton and the Company (see the Company's Filing Statement dated March 17, 2022 under "Escrowed Securities" posted on SEDAR+), 292,667 common shares will be tendered back to the Company for cancellation from his current non-escrowed share position.

About TTI-0102

Thiogenesis' lead compound, TTI-0102, is an asymmetric disulfide that is a prodrug that acts as a precursor to the thiol-active compound cysteamine. Importantly, TTI-0102 is a new chemical entity ("NCE") with an initial US patent granted in November 2021 and additional US and international patents pending. Thiols, which have a functional SH group (containing sulfur and hydrogen) - are versatile bio-active molecules that are known to be involved in a several chemical reactions and metabolic processes, making them promising candidates for a number of therapeutic applications. TTI-0102 was developed to address the challenges of thiol-active drugs, including their short half live, adverse side effects and dosing limitations.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiols have been the subject of promising research for many decades and are known for having powerful antioxidant properties and other potential therapeutic activities. The Company's initial target indications include Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (MELAS), Rett syndrome and pediatric NASH.

