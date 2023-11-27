Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chris Harvey will join the Greenbriar Board of Directors effective immediately upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Chris was previously CEO of JP Morgan Securities. (part of JP Morgan Chase USD $4 Trillion AUM)

Chris began his career at JP Morgan 39 years ago, and helped build out the firm's overall investment banking capabilities. His roles included client banker, head of foreign exchange options, emerging markets derivatives, and then built an advisory and solutions team focused on corporate finance valuation, as well as tax and accounting efficiency. He was also responsible for reputational risk for the firm's investment bank in the Americas.

After spending several years as the Chief Country Officer for Japan, Chris then ran the Wealth Management business for all of Latin America, with his final position as the CEO of JP Morgan Securities for four years.

Chris is from Columbus, Ohio and holds a degree in Economics from Harvard College.

Jeff Ciachurski CEO of Greenbriar says: "We are delighted to have a person of the caliber of Chris Harvey join our team. Chris has spent four decades of exceptional service in the top level of the Global Capital Markets. Chris gives Greenbriar a very insightful position with some of the most efficient guidance on how to maximize shareholder value. I have known Chris Harvey for several years and I am honored to call him a colleague, friend and mentor."

Chris Harvey says: "Jeff and Greenbriar have a great team and vision. Together with Sage Ranch, Montalva, and Tommy Sullivan's opportunity for the company to JV or option into his 1,361-acre 3,500 home sustainable subdivision in the fastest growing region in Utah, Greenbriar now has a long runway of building thousands of entry-level and sustainable homes, providing Greenbriar the status of a regional green builder, developer and green energy company."

Greenbriar is named as one of the top performers on the TSXV Venture Exchange. The 2023 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

We are extremely proud to have earned a 2023 TSX Venture Top 50 ranking, selected from 1,713 TSXV public companies. Since inception, Greenbriar has demonstrated its ability to successfully make and develop accretive acquisitions resulting in year-over-year asset growth.

Further to our news release of November 15, 2023 granting 200,000 stock options to each director and senior officer, we will add 200,000 stock options at $1.10 for five (5) years to Mr. Harvey.

