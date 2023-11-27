Healthcare investment specialist ARCHIMED has the expertise, experience, enthusiasm and financial strength to fully back Instem's ambitions.

Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the global life sciences market, announced today that it has been acquired by ARCHIMED as an integral part of the company's mission to enable clients to bring their life enhancing products to market faster.

ARCHIMED is a global investment firm exclusively supporting the critical health and life science industries, focused on helping its portfolio-companies accelerate innovation and growth. ARCHIMED believes human, animal and environmental health is a common value among all people and a key condition for long-term development.

"I'm truly excited about this next chapter in our transformational growth story and one that keeps our clients at the center," comments Phil Reason, CEO at Instem. "Instem has never been healthier, and the future has never been brighter for our client community and staff. By strategically partnering with ARCHIMED, it will empower us to accelerate our growth initiatives, expand our market presence, and pursue new opportunities that will drive our company to new heights.

Reason continues, "Our Vision is a future transformed for the benefit of everyone, with intelligent solutions empowering collaboration and life-enhancing science. This Vision requires us to be bold and creative. Supported by great people and a set of core values that completely align with our own, ARCHIMED shares in our Vision and they have the capital, expertise, enthusiasm and a proven track record to help us reach our next level of success."

"Instem is the de-facto market leader in the preclinical software and technology services space," says ARCHIMED managing partner, Vincent Guillaumot. "We intend to expand and improve on that position through long-term investment and through acquisitions to consolidate what remains a fragmented industry."

Instem Doing More. Going Further.

Through its acquisitive and organic growth initiatives, Instem has been consolidating key application areas that have helped clients streamline and accelerate their research and development processes, while enabling clients to access data from across the R&D continuum. Now, as part of ARCHIMED, Instem sees exceptional opportunity to increase the power of current and future in silico modelling and prediction projects, leveraging its new technology and data sharing platform Centrus, which uniquely provides a range of translational science solutions. Instem will also be accelerating its plans to further enhance and expand the capabilities of its market leading study workflow and analytics solutions.

To learn more about how Instem can help create a more connected ecosystem that materially reduces the time it takes to bring life enhancing products to market, please email us at info@instem.com.

About Instem

A global provider of leading software solutions, technology enabled outsourced services and powerful scientific insights, Instem is helping clients to bring their life enhancing products to market faster.

We enable organizations in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while offering them the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonization of actionable scientific information.

Every day, across the entire drug development value chain, Instem solutions are meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Japan, China, and India.

About ARCHIMED

With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific, and financial expertise enables ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Healthcare IT, In Vitro Diagnostics, Life Science Tools Biologic Services, MedTech, and Pharma Services. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages €7 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation.

