Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a leading Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, proudly announces the successful receipt and delivery of substantial orders comprising over 7,000 low-power 5G asset trackers, platform and integration services to a global Fortune 100 shipping and logistics company. While the identity of our client remains confidential, this milestone marks a pivotal moment for BeWhere, reaffirming its commitment to trailblazing innovation within the mobile IoT sector.

Brian Boychuk, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, shared his enthusiasm about the recent achievement, remarking: "This delivery includes our advanced BeTen+, an evolved version of our replaceable battery tracker designed for non-powered assets. Like its BeTen predecessor, it exploits low-power 5G networks like LTE-M for long battery life. The next-generation BeTen+ introduces enhancements such as indoor location technology, tamper-proof sensors, increased tolerance for extreme weather conditions and an IP69K enclosure for extreme weather conditions, among other features. Since its market launch in Q3 of this year, the BeTen+ has swiftly become one of our best-selling devices."

Alban Hoxha, Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the team's collaborative spirit and technological expertise, stating: "Our partnership with the client was a remarkable demonstration of the adaptability and sophistication inherent in BeWhere's software solutions. We successfully navigated stringent security protocols, achieved seamless integration with their ERP system, and tailored our application to reflect their unique internal processes. The dedication and skill of our Hardware and Software Engineering teams in this endeavor have been exemplary. Furthermore, this project serves as a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation and evolution in technology and business practices. Our agility in adapting to the expanding mobile IoT market is a key differentiator, especially as we integrate advanced technologies like Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. This not only allows us to efficiently support our growing clientele but also to do so without the substantial increase in personnel typically associated with such expansion."

The successful execution of this significant order reinforces BeWhere's position as a frontrunner in the M-IoT space, highlighting the ability to innovate swiftly and collaboratively meet the needs of prominent industry players.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells self-powered hardware with sensors and software applications. Our solutions serve two main markets: (1) Asset Tracking, consisting of remote location tracking various non-powered fixed and movable assets such as trailers, dry vans etc., and (2) Connected Sensors, to remotely track information on assets for water pressure, water detection and soil moisture. BeWhere's devices use the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) to transmit collected data into mobile applications and cloud-based platforms, at a much lower cost than traditional cellular networks. BeWhere also offer solutions that can be fully integrated with existing software, and white-labeled. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, offering low-cost sophisticated technology which allows customers to deploy remote tracking technology where cost was previously prohibitive.

