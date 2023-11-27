Qloo Launches Brand Affinities by Store Locations on Snowflake Marketplace

Joint customers can improve product distribution, customer experience, store-specific demand forecasting, and more with Brand Affinities by Store Locations.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Qloo today announced that it has launched Brand Affinities by Store Locations on Snowflake Marketplace. The availability of this new offering will enable joint customers to leverage Qloo's cultural AI capabilities in addition to taste and preferences insights to inform and optimize key business areas within their retail strategies, including product distribution, location-specific marketing initiatives, and customer personalization.





"We're excited to partner with Snowflake to make Qloo's cultural AI insights and capabilities available to our joint clients via Snowflake Marketplace," said Alex Elias, Co-Founder and CEO of Qloo. "Our hope is that this collaboration will open up many opportunities for clients to better understand the individual tastes and preferences of their customers at any given location, allowing for greater optimization, conversion and customer experience."

Qloo and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers inform business decisions and drive innovations by providing insights to inform localized demand forecasting, understand and anticipate customer preferences to create tailored recommendations for individual customers, better understand and segment audiences beyond typical demographics, and anticipate shifts in consumer preferences and emerging cultural movements before they go mainstream.

"The addition of Qloo's Brand Affinities by Store Location to Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to have a better picture of who their consumers are in a specific store location, going beyond just demographics to incorporate individual tastes and preferences," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "Snowflake's Data Cloud provides easy access to Qloo's Brand Affinities by Store Location so that customers can begin leveraging this unique data resource immediately."

Joint customers can now leverage Qloo's Brand Affinities by Store Locations on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to optimize demand forecasting at global and local levels, tailor customer recommendations based on individual customer tastes and preferences, improve audience segmentation, and enhance market analysis and predictive analysis.

Based in New York City, Qloo has raised over $30M in capital from investors like Eldridge and AXA Venture Partners, and was named 'Best Decision Intelligence Company' by the 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards. For more information, visit qloo.com.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

About Qloo:

Qloo is the leading artificial intelligence platform on culture and taste preferences, providing completely anonymized and encrypted consumer taste data and recommendations for leading companies in the tech, entertainment, publishing, retail, travel, hospitality and CPG sectors. Qloo can predict consumers' preferences and connect how their tastes correlate across over a dozen major categories, including music, film, television, podcasts, dining, nightlife, fashion, consumer products, books and travel. Launched in 2012, Qloo combines the latest in machine learning, theoretical research in Neuroaesthetics and one of the largest pipelines of detailed taste data to better inform its customers. By allowing companies to speak more effectively with their target consumers, Qloo helps its customers solve real-world problems such as driving sales, saving money on media buys, choosing locations and building brands.





