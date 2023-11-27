Salvation Army of Idaho Falls Receives $20,000 Grant From KeyBank at Kettle Kick-Off Event

IDAHO FALLS, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / The Salvation Army of Idaho Falls has received a grant of $20,000 from KeyBank in support of the 2023 Love Beyond Christmas- the Idaho Falls Kettle Kick-Off. The funds will help jumpstart the annual campaign which takes place during the holiday season. The iconic red kettles will be at a variety of locations throughout the Idaho Falls area with the iconic bell ringing requesting support from the community.

The Salvation Army red kettle campaign began in 1891 and is a staple for many during the holidays. Funds raised benefit many programs of support from Veterans services, senior centers, food banks and more. Volunteers staff the kettles throughout the weeks leading up to the holiday across the country making meaningful and lasting impact.

"At KeyBank, our mission is to help our community thrive, and we know that the important work of the Salvation Army is doing just that," says Idaho Market President, Scott Schlange. "We are excited to support the campaign in Idaho Falls and look forward to continuing to grow our partnership."

"The Salvation Army is honored to have KeyBank and the many other sponsors who make it possible for us to love beyond Christmas. Lives are changed, not simply by the box of food, or help with rent or utilities, or the Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas toys, but the love behind it," said Captain Steve Staneart. "The Salvation Army, at it's best fans into flame the spark of the Divine found in each person, whether the giver, or the recipient of a gift."

About Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its ministry is based on the Bible, its service is motivated by the love of God, its mission is to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to meet needs in His name without discrimination."

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810294/salvation-army-of-idaho-falls-receives-20000-grant-from-keybank-at-kettle-kick-off-event