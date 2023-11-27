The European Commission said last week it has greenlighted a €5.7 billion ($6.24 billion) scheme for Italy to develop renewable energy communities up to 1 MW in size.The European Commission announced last week it had approved a €5.7 billion scheme for the deployment of energy communities in Italy. The initiative supports the expansion of small existing renewable power generation projects and new projects that are no bigger than 1 MW, according to the press release. The scheme is divided into two funding streams. The first stream, with a total budget allocation of €3.5 billion, is a 20-year tariff ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...