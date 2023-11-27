Anzeige
WKN: A3C587 | ISIN: SE0016787279
Frankfurt
27.11.23
09:15 Uhr
0,009 Euro
-0,001
-10,00 %
GlobeNewswire
27.11.2023 | 15:46
89 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights of XP Chemistries AB and paid subscription units of XP Chemistries AB (602/23)

With effect from November 28, 2023, the subscription rights in XP Chemistries
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including December 07, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   XPC UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021147477              
Order book ID:  312883                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in XP
Chemistries AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   XPC BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021147485              
Order book ID:  312882                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
