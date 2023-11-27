Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights of XP Chemistries AB and paid subscription units of XP Chemistries AB (602/23)

With effect from November 28, 2023, the subscription rights in XP Chemistries AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 07, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: XPC UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021147477 Order book ID: 312883 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in XP Chemistries AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: XPC BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021147485 Order book ID: 312882 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB