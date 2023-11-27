Kauno energija: Business activity results of the 9 months of the year 2023

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) assessed the results of Company's business activity of 9 months of the year 2023 and financial state as at September 30, 2023 and approved AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company's non-audited results of 9 months of the year 2023.

The result of Company's business activities of 9 months of the year 2023 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union is profit in amount of EUR 533 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2022 was loss amounted to EUR 443 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 56,210 thousand (in 9 months of the year 2022 it was amounted to EUR 48,880 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its' subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code - 303042623) of 9 months of the year 2023 is profit in amount of EUR 1,063 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2022 was profit EUR 548 thousand), turnover from sales is amounted to EUR 56,385 thousand (turnover from sales of 9 months of the year 2021 is amounted to EUR 48,774 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity of the Company as at the end of the reporting period (September 30, 2023) that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities, increased from 1.33 to 1.54 during the period from the end of the year 2022 (the rate of the Group increased from 1.36 to 1.67). The EBITDA of the Company of the 9 month of the year 2023 is EUR 6,076 thousand (EBITDA of the 9 month of the year 2022 was EUR 4,648 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 6,689 thousand (EBITDA of 9 month of the year 2022 was EUR 5,030 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of 9 month of the year 2023 together with the confirmation of responsible persons.

