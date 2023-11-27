Anzeige
Montag, 27.11.2023
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
27.11.2023 | 16:26
Boston Scientific Costa Rica Facility Awarded Gender Equality Seal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Our Costa Rica Manufacturing Sites and Commercial Office were awarded the Gender Equality Seal from INAMU (Instituto Nacional de las Mujeres/National Women's Institute). Congratulations to our team in Costa Rica and thank you for your important work toward advancing gender equality.

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810353/boston-scientific-costa-rica-facility-awarded-gender-equality-seal

