France installed 2.2 GW of solar in the first nine months of 2023, bringing the nation's cumulative installed PV capacity to 19 GW by the end of September.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 2,229 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-September period. In the same period a year earlier, the country added 1,923 MW of new PV capacity. Full-year installations hit 2.4 GW of new solar in 2022. In the third quarter of this year, 803 MW of new PV systems were deployed in the country, which compares to 699 MW in ...

