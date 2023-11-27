New QuickBooks Integration Seamlessly Feeds Project 2 Payment Customer and Payment Activity Into Contractors' Book of Business

Now contractors can get paid faster with easy QR-code payments, request online reviews from customers, and continue to use the leading accounting tool, QuickBooks, for a seamless payment experience

SAINT PAUL PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Project 2 Payment, the easiest tool for US-based contractors to create estimates on site, send invoices, and get paid faster, released powerful new features that have contractors breathing an excited sigh of relief.





Contractors no longer need to manually export and import business data into QuickBooks to complete bookkeeping activities. With Project 2 Payment's new QuickBooks integration, contractors can send customer, invoice, and payment data with the click of a button. No coding or complicated instructions required to set up, simply navigate to your Project 2 Payment settings tab and log in to your QuickBooks account.

This time-saving accounting integration isn't the only new handy feature. With Project 2 Payment's built in QR-code payment capabilities, contractors can display a QR code for customers to scan and pay their bill right on the spot. Contractors still sending paper invoices stand to benefit too. Project 2 Payment generates a QR code on every invoice so customers can pay their bills easier, and contractors get paid faster than ever.

Looking for an easy way to get more online reviews? Now contractors can request online reviews on every customer receipt they send. Just add a review link to Google, Facebook, or a contractor listing site and watch the 5-star reviews start rolling in.

The best part is-all these new features are delivered to contractors with no hidden fees or upgrades at just $20 a month for unlimited users. Sign up to get 30 days of Project 2 Payment free.

Supporting Quotes:

Taylor Lund, Director of Product Management

"I love thinking up new ways to help hardworking business owners save time, grow their business, and create a better customer experience. It's fun to think that even simple features like adding a link to an online review site will help countless contractors improve their credibility and grow their business."

Vince Arnoldi, President

"As someone closely tied to business operations and reporting, I know how big of a difference a well-built integration can make. I'm thrilled to offer contractors a QuickBooks integration that's easy to set up, and not only saves time, but offers peace of mind through data transparency and real-time reporting.

About Project 2 Payment

Project 2 Payment is the best US-based estimation and invoicing software for contractors looking to create project estimates on site, send invoices, and collect payments with ease. This simple-to-use tool was founded out of the belief that small-business savvy, payment expertise, and software simplicity are small distinctions that can make a big impact in helping hardworking US-based home service business owners save time and get paid faster.

Visit www.project2payment.com to learn how Project 2 Payment streamlines the way you create bids, send invoices, and track payments.

