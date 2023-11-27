EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond

Fiven ASA successfully places EUR 110m of senior secured sustainability-linked bonds and announces intention to redeem its outstanding EUR 70m bonds



27.11.2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fiven ASA ("Fiven") has successfully placed EUR 110,000,000 of senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bonds under a framework of EUR 170,000,000 with (the "New Bonds"). The New Bonds will have a tenor of three years and the proceeds from the transaction will be used to, amongst other things, redeem Fiven's outstanding EUR 70,000,000 senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0016075196 (the "Existing Bonds"). The Existing Bonds will be redeemed in advance in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The redemption date will be 21 December 2023. The redemption amount for each Existing Bond shall be 100.685 per cent. of the nominal amount, plus any applicable sustainability-linked redemption premium and accrued but unpaid interest up to (and including) the applicable redemption date. The redemption amount will be paid on the redemption date to holders of the Existing Bonds holding Existing Bonds on the applicable record date (being 14 December 2023). Fiven's obligation to redeem the Existing Bonds on the redemption date is conditional upon that Fiven, prior to the applicable record date, fulfilling the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from the issue of the New Bonds. The Existing Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market in connection with the early redemption and the last day of trade will be in connection with the record date. For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

Telephone: +47 975 10 481

Email: Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:30 CET on 27 November 2023. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



27.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

