Nexeo Plastics and Americhem Forge Enhanced Partnership for Engineered Compounds Distribution Across North America

Nexeo Plastics, a global leader in thermoplastics resin distribution, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its collaboration with Americhem, a pioneer in tailored compound solutions.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Effective on November 1, 2023, Nexeo Plastics has become the preferred distributor of Americhem's full range of Engineered Compounds in North America, encompassing Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States. This strategic move underscores Nexeo Plastics' commitment to delivering top-tier materials, services, and solutions to customers throughout North America.

Nexeo Plastics CEO, Paul Tayler, expressed his enthusiasm for this agreement, stating, "We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Americhem and expand our distribution capabilities for their Engineered Compounds. This partnership aligns with our mission to provide exceptional value to our customers by offering the highest quality materials and expertise to meet application challenges." John Richard, Americhem's CEO, added, "We see this expanded partnership with Nexeo Plastics as a key lever to supporting our continued growth and expansion. When considering the right partner with leading Technical Support, IT Systems and Logistics, and overall commercial reach, expanding this relationship just made a lot of sense. We are truly excited with the potential this brings to our business."

The comprehensive array of Engineered Compounds covered by this agreement includes ColorFast®, ColorRx®, InColor®, InElec®, InLube®, and InStruc®. Americhem's product portfolio is renowned for high-quality tailored compounds that meet customers' unique requirements by optimizing performance properties such as structural integrity, lubricity, electrostatic dissipation, flame retardancy, critical color, and more within thermoplastic products.

Each of Americhem's product lines features distinctive characteristics, offering customers a spectrum of options to address specific needs and enhance the performance of their products.

About Nexeo Plastics:

Nexeo Plastics was founded as General Polymers in 1973 and is a leading global thermoplastic resin and compound distributor. Serving over 60 countries with over 20,000 products in various industries, including mobility, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, and more. The company is known for its extensive network of suppliers and customers, enabling it to offer a diverse portfolio of plastic materials and solutions. Nexeo Plastics aims to serve as a strategic partner to help businesses in different sectors meet their specific plastic needs, whether that involves material selection, technical support, or supply chain management. www.nexeoplastics.com

About Americhem:

Americhem is a renowned global innovator and producer of personalized color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and cutting-edge performance technologies. Our core mission revolves around delivering Performance, Solutions, and Trust by fostering strong partnerships with customers aiming to enhance the performance of their polymer products. Every product we offer is underpinned by comprehensive technical assistance, guaranteeing excellence, dependability, and value. Americhem maintains manufacturing facilities and sales offices across the globe, with central research and development facilities and our headquarters situated in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. www.americhem.com/

