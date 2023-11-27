EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 20-24 November 2023



27-Nov-2023

Ad-hoc release, 27 November 2023

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 20-24 November 2023

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 20 November 2023, in order to partially fund Airbus' Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).



The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 19 April 2023.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 20.11.2023 NL0000235190

80,000

133.3824 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 21.11.2023 NL0000235190 80,000 133.5166 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 22.11.2023 NL0000235190 80,000 133.5831 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 23.11.2023 NL0000235190 80,000 134.8329 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 24.11.2023 NL0000235190 80,000 135.0673 XPAR TOTAL 400,000 134.0765

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback .

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 531 08 58 26

rod.stone@airbus.com



