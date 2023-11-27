The factory is located in Velika Plana, central Serbia. The production equipment was provided by Italian manufacturer Ecoprogetti.Serbia's first solar panel producer, Domi Eko Solar has switched on a 150 MW TOPCon module manufacturing facility, according to its equipment supplier - Italy-based Ecoprogetti. The factory is located in Velika Plana, in central Serbia, and relies on a semi-automated production line that is reportedly able to assemble and test up to 25 panels per hour. At the facility, Domi Eko Solar is producing TOPCon panels with an output ranging from 430W to 550W. They contain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...