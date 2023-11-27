Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA) (Paris:ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB"), today announced the acquisition of 100% of the assets of Bordan Electronic Consult, a German company specializing in the design of "custom-made" technical parts.

Since 2002, Bordan Electronic Consult has been developing a range of services focused on the distribution of technical parts to some thirty customers, mainly based in Germany. Thanks to strong sourcing partnerships, Bordan Electronic Consult offers its customers a wide spectrum of products, of which almost 80% are custom-made. In 2022, the company generated €0.9 million in revenue and a gross margin of over 35%.

With this operation, ICAPE Group established its CIPEM activity in Germany, dedicated to the distribution of "custom-made" technical parts, thereby consolidating its position as technological expert in this strategic market. The long-term partnerships forged by Bordan Electronic Consult will enable the Group to diversify its sourcing with suppliers based in Germany, Japan and Taiwan. The integration of this new asset within the Group should also generate potential purchasing, cost and sales synergies in the short and medium term.

Yann DUIGOU, CEO of ICAPE Group, stated: "We are delighted to be able to integrate Bordan Electronics Consult's assets into ICAPE Group. This well-known German player in the distribution of custom-made technical parts reinforces our position as a technological expert at the service of our industrial customers. This new operation should also contribute to generate synergies by pooling our respective know-how. The objective of this acquisition, in line with our external growth strategy and our previous operations in this high-stake territory, will be to participate in the improvement of our local subsidiary's organic growth and profitability."

In line with the Group's previous acquisitions in Germany, such as HLT in May 2023 and Princitec in September 2023, this operation was carried out by the subsidiary CIPEM Deutschland Gmbh and financed 100% in cash. The integration of this new asset in the Group's accounts is effective from November 27, 2023.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 36 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

