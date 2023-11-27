Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 20 to November 24, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
20/11/2023
522,991
62.641148
32,760,756.63
XPAR
20/11/2023
270,000
62.651468
16,915,896.36
CEUX
20/11/2023
50,000
62.604115
3,130,205.75
TQEX
20/11/2023
35,000
62.660472
2,193,116.52
AQEU
21/11/2023
462,593
62.922899
29,107,692.62
XPAR
21/11/2023
210,000
62.926357
13,214,534.97
CEUX
21/11/2023
77,000
62.929392
4,845,563.18
TQEX
21/11/2023
45,000
62.937231
2,832,175.40
AQEU
22/11/2023
527,387
62.278966
32,845,117.04
XPAR
22/11/2023
200,000
62.398308
12,479,661.60
CEUX
22/11/2023
50,000
62.332438
3,116,621.90
TQEX
22/11/2023
25,000
62.342041
1,558,551.03
AQEU
23/11/2023
366,905
62.741215
23,020,065.49
XPAR
23/11/2023
275,000
62.809101
17,272,502.78
CEUX
23/11/2023
40,000
62.772947
2,510,917.88
TQEX
23/11/2023
35,000
62.757365
2,196,507.78
AQEU
24/11/2023
402,196
63.233198
25,432,139.30
XPAR
24/11/2023
202,000
63.236992
12,773,872.38
CEUX
24/11/2023
40,000
63.235872
2,529,434.88
TQEX
24/11/2023
20,000
63.226380
1,264,527.60
AQEU
Total
3,856,072
62.758128
241,999,861.08
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
