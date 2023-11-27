TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
102.57
GG00B90J5Z95
24th November 2023
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 27th November 2023
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519
Date: 27th November 2023