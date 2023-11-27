Anzeige
Montag, 27.11.2023
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Walgreens Highlights the Need for Clinical Trial Recruitment in Rural Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Walgreens Boots Alliance

Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance

Clinical trial recruitment has historically been centered in larger urban areas near established medical institutions, leaving out the nearly 61 million Americans that live in rural locations where healthcare access is limited.

Walgreens is proud to be an industry leader in increasing access to clinical research across the country, and is committed to reaching vulnerable and marginalized populations that are often excluded from clinical research but can benefit from it the most. In celebration of last week's National Rural Health Day, we hosted an event at Walgreens store # 11539 in Monroe, Georgia, to elevate awareness about challenges that rural communities like Monroe face in healthcare, as well as share clinical trial insights and resources.

Thanks to the Walgreens clinical trials team: Kendal K. Whitlock, MPH and Tolu Adewuya, PhD; the Monroe store team: Leroy Cooper, Taylor Truelove, Shane Dinwiddie, Carina Cornell and Scott R. Downs; and our partners: Morehouse School of Medicine, Verizon, Takeda, Freenome, Fight Colorectal Cancer, University at Buffalo Clinical and Translational Science Institute, Georgia State Representative Bruce Williamson and Planet Defense CEO, Dr. Indu Singh.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810409/walgreens-highlights-the-need-for-clinical-trial-recruitment-in-rural-communities

