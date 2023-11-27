Anzeige
Community Engagement at Quest Diagnostics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 /Quest Diagnostics

Originally published in Quest Diagnostics Corporate Responsibility Report 2022

2022 highlights:

  • Contributed ~$15 million in corporate giving and Q4HE grants
  • Provided ~750,000 donated or discounted test requisitions, at a cost of over $13 million
  • Matched ~$300,000 in employee donations to hundreds of nonprofits
  • Employees volunteered 20,000+ hours

Quest's Corporate Giving Program captures the passion and commitment of our workforce to make meaningful contributions to the communities where we live and operate. We provide a combination of financial support, donated and discounted services, volunteer time, and thought leadership to nonprofit organizations.

Quest also supports employees in their own philanthropic giving. Through our Matching Gifts Program, employees are encouraged to support organizations that provide healthcare services and education, address healthcare disparities and social determinants of health, fight racism and foster inclusion, and conserve the environment. Quest matches contributions up to $2,500 per employee per year.

We also expanded The Quest Employee Relief Fund to provide financial support to colleagues impacted by personal hardship, in addition to those affected by federally declared disasters. Employee donations to the Employee Relief Fund are 100% matched by Quest. In 2022, $288,000 was awarded through 700+ grants.

Read more

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810417/community-engagement-at-quest-diagnostics

