Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2023 | 19:02
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZTERS Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments

Chad Farley as CEO and Shay Sims as Sole President

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / ZTERS Inc., a leading provider of waste management solutions, is pleased to announce key changes to its leadership team. Co-founders Chad Farley and Shay Sims have been promoted to take on new roles within the company, with Chad Farley assuming the position of CEO and Shay Sims becoming the sole President.

ZTERS

ZTERS
ZTERS LOgo



This transition reflects a strategic move to further strengthen and expand ZTERS Inc.'s leadership, building on the exceptional dedication, expertise, and passion that both Chad and Shay have consistently demonstrated throughout their tenure with the company. Their long-standing commitment to ZTERS' mission and their significant contributions as core members of the leadership team make them well-suited for these new roles.

Chad Farley, with an impressive track record in the waste management industry, has shown exceptional leadership and strategic vision during his time at ZTERS. As the new CEO, he will be responsible for leading the company into the future, ensuring its continued growth, innovation, and success.

Shay Sims, also a co-founder of ZTERS Inc., has been a driving force behind the company's growth and success. Her experience and leadership qualities make her the ideal choice for the role of President. In this capacity, Shay will play a pivotal role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company.

Jon Farley, outgoing CEO, expressed his full confidence in the newly appointed leaders, stating, "I have no doubt that Chad and Shay will lead ZTERS Inc. to even greater heights. Their vision, dedication, and expertise will be instrumental in our continued success."

He continued, "I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to our entire team for their hard work and dedication, which has been instrumental in our company's success. I invite everyone to join me in congratulating Shay and Chad on their well-deserved promotions."

As ZTERS Inc. moves forward under the leadership of Chad Farley and Shay Sims, the company remains committed to its core values and mission, ensuring the highest level of service and innovation in the waste management industry.

About ZTERS Inc.: ZTERS Inc. is a leading provider of waste management solutions, specializing in dumpster rentals, portable toilets, and temporary fencing services. With a commitment to exceptional service and environmental responsibility, ZTERS Inc. has been a trusted partner for customers across various industries since its inception.

Contact Information

Jesse Stallone
Marketing Manager
jesse@zters.com
713.858.7643

SOURCE: ZTERS

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810432/zters-inc-announces-new-leadership-appointments

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.