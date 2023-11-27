ZTERS Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments

Chad Farley as CEO and Shay Sims as Sole President

This transition reflects a strategic move to further strengthen and expand ZTERS Inc.'s leadership, building on the exceptional dedication, expertise, and passion that both Chad and Shay have consistently demonstrated throughout their tenure with the company. Their long-standing commitment to ZTERS' mission and their significant contributions as core members of the leadership team make them well-suited for these new roles.

Chad Farley, with an impressive track record in the waste management industry, has shown exceptional leadership and strategic vision during his time at ZTERS. As the new CEO, he will be responsible for leading the company into the future, ensuring its continued growth, innovation, and success.

Shay Sims, also a co-founder of ZTERS Inc., has been a driving force behind the company's growth and success. Her experience and leadership qualities make her the ideal choice for the role of President. In this capacity, Shay will play a pivotal role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company.

Jon Farley, outgoing CEO, expressed his full confidence in the newly appointed leaders, stating, "I have no doubt that Chad and Shay will lead ZTERS Inc. to even greater heights. Their vision, dedication, and expertise will be instrumental in our continued success."

He continued, "I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to our entire team for their hard work and dedication, which has been instrumental in our company's success. I invite everyone to join me in congratulating Shay and Chad on their well-deserved promotions."

As ZTERS Inc. moves forward under the leadership of Chad Farley and Shay Sims, the company remains committed to its core values and mission, ensuring the highest level of service and innovation in the waste management industry.

About ZTERS Inc.: ZTERS Inc. is a leading provider of waste management solutions, specializing in dumpster rentals, portable toilets, and temporary fencing services. With a commitment to exceptional service and environmental responsibility, ZTERS Inc. has been a trusted partner for customers across various industries since its inception.

