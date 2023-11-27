Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Aardvark 2 Capital Corp. (TSXV: ACCB) ("Aardvark 2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the opening of market on November 29, 2023. The Company is not in possession of any material non-public information.

Aardvark 2

Aardvark 2 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA") on December 10, 2021 and is a "Capital Pool Company" under the policies of the TSXV. Aardvark 2 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash and is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

For further information contact:

Zachary Goldenberg

647-987-5083

zach@libertyvp.co

