TJC, L.P. ("TJC") has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Global Transport Solutions Topholding B.V. ("GTS" or the "Company"), an international logistics service provider specializing in supply chain and forwarding solutions for the maritime industry. The acquisition, still subject to customary regulatory approvals, marks a new chapter in GTS's growth journey.

Operating under the brands Marinetrans and Best Global Logistics, GTS has a robust geographical presence across all continents. GTS's management team, led by co-CEOs John Burgstra and Vegard Prytz, has an average industry tenure of more than 20 years and deep relationships with the Company's customer base. John Burgstra, co-CEO at GTS, commented: "This investment underscores a strong belief in our business model, our dedicated team, and our potential for future growth. As a management team, we are thrilled to partner with the TJC team in this next phase."

The acquisition reinforces the strong dedication to both GTS's clients and its staff. This new phase brings enhanced capabilities and resources that will enable GTS to provide even greater value to its customers. Simultaneously, team members will gain access to broader opportunities for professional advancement and skill development, promoting a culture of innovation and support within the organization. Vegard Prytz, co-CEO at GTS, commented: "What I'm excited about is that TJC has a very strong track record of investing in logistics and supply chain companies, and in helping them grow their organizations sustainably. It's a perfect fit for GTS and our staff as we switch gears into our next growth phase."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the GTS team," said Pete Suffredini, a TJC Partner. "John and Vegard have built a leader in marine spare parts logistics, combining innovative, proprietary technology with top tier customer service. TJC looks forward to supporting GTS's continued growth by leveraging TJC's resources and support services."

The new investment will fuel GTS's plans for further geographic expansion and reinforcement of its network. By extending its reach, GTS aims to serve a broader client base and meet the increasing demand for specialized maritime logistics services worldwide. This expansion will allow the company to offer high-quality services to new segments and strengthen its position as a leading provider in the industry.

Stifel served as Financial Advisor and Kirkland Ellis LLP and Loyens Loeff N.V. are both serving as legal counsel to TJC on the acquisition. Jefferies, LLC is serving as the financial advisor to GTS. DLA Piper Nederland N.V. is serving as legal counsel to GTS.

About Global Transport Solutions:

Global Transport Solutions ("GTS") is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain and forwarding solutions to the maritime industry and other time-critical verticals. With operations under the brands Marinetrans and Best Global Logistics, and a presence on all continents, GTS is committed to efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction, continually meeting the evolving needs of our clients. For more information, visit: http://globaltransportsolutions.com.

About TJC:

TJC, L.P. (formerly known as The Jordan Company), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $23 billion and a 41-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Diversified Industrials; Technology, Telecom Power; Logistics Supply Chain and Consumer Healthcare. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York, Miami, Chicago, and Stamford. For more information, visit www.tjclp.com.

Contacts:

Alec van Eijk, Corporate Development Manager, GTS

alec@globaltransportsolutions.com

Jonathan Marino, Prosek Partners for TJC

jmarino@prosek.com