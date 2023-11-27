DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (PRIE) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 27-Nov-2023 / 19:10 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 27, 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: ? Record date: December 11, 2023 ? Ex-date: December 12, 2023 ? Payment date: December 14, 2023 ETF NAME ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount Sedol Currency Currency (in share class currency) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - LU1931975079 EUR PRIC GBX 0.33 BJJZ279 EUR (D) LN Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR LU2355200523 GBP AGHG GBX 1.12 BLD3B54 - HEDGED GBP (D) LN Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global LU2355200796 GBP GOVG GBX 0.77 BLD3B76 Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS LU2300294589 USD SADA USD 0.55 BNYC3G9 ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI LU2469335371 GBP AMEG GBX 1.04 BQ0JV83 PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI LU2059756754 USD MSDG GBX 1.03 BKPJ3Q8 PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI LU2059756754 USD MSDU USD 1.03 BKPJ3R9 PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS LU2277591868 USD AEMU USD 0.88 BM9TTL5 ETF DR - USD (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS LU1737652583 EUR AEMD GBX 1.15 BJ5L7L0 ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS LU2059756598 EUR ESDG GBX 1.52 BKPJ3M4 ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS LU2059756598 EUR ESDU USD 1.52 BKPJ3N5 ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1737652310 EUR CE2D GBX 1.67 BFMN1Z3 LN Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF LU2469335025 GBP JARG GBX 0.8 BQ0JV61 DR - GBP (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI LU2469335298 GBP MPXG GBX 1.75 BQ0JV72 PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) LN Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero LU2668197069 GBP CJ1P GBP 0.07 BN6M624 Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist LN Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931975152 EUR PRIR GBX 0.33 BJJZ280 LN Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974262 EUR PRIE GBX 0.78 BJJZ224 LN Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974429 EUR PRIZ GBX 0.77 BJJZ235 LN Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR LU1931975236 EUR PRIG GBX 0.35 BJJZ291 (D) LN Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974692 USD PRIW GBX 0.5 BJJZ246 LN Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974775 JPY PRIJ GBX 75 BJJZ257 LN Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974775 JPY PRJU USD 75 BM9TTP9 LN Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF LU2182388152 GBP PRUK GBX 0.72 BK80XD5 DR - GBP (D) LN Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR LU2621112452 GBP PRUB GBP 0.09 BL56JL3 - GBP HEDGED (D) LN Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR LU2037749152 USD PRIP GBX 0.71 BKPT5K6 (D) LN Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR LU2037749152 USD PRUC USD 0.71 BJRDFD2 (D) LN Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931975319 USD PRIT GBX 0.43 BJJZ2B3 LN Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974858 USD PRIU GBX 0.36 BJJZ268 LN Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) LU2391437253 USD 500D USD 0.48 BPBLXK7 LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: DIV TIDM: PRIE Sequence No.: 287541 EQS News ID: 1782917 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)