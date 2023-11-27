Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.11.2023 | 19:43
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Index Solutions (PRIE) 
Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
27-Nov-2023 / 19:10 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg 
RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 
(the "company") 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
November 27, 2023 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 
 
 ? Record date: December 11, 2023 
 ? Ex-date: December 12, 2023 
 ? Payment date: December 14, 2023 
 
ETF NAME                 ISIN     Share Class TIDM Listing  Distribution Income Amount  Sedol 
                            Currency     Currency (in share class currency) 
Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - LU1931975079 EUR     PRIC GBX    0.33             BJJZ279 
EUR (D)                              LN 
Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR LU2355200523 GBP     AGHG GBX    1.12             BLD3B54 
- HEDGED GBP (D)                          LN 
Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global    LU2355200796 GBP     GOVG GBX    0.77             BLD3B76 
Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)                LN 
Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS  LU2300294589 USD     SADA USD    0.55             BNYC3G9 
ETF DR (D)                             LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI  LU2469335371 GBP     AMEG GBX    1.04             BQ0JV83 
PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)                     LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI  LU2059756754 USD     MSDG GBX    1.03             BKPJ3Q8 
PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)                        LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI  LU2059756754 USD     MSDU USD    1.03             BKPJ3R9 
PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)                        LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS LU2277591868 USD     AEMU USD    0.88             BM9TTL5 
ETF DR - USD (D)                          LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS LU1737652583 EUR     AEMD GBX    1.15             BJ5L7L0 
ETF DR (D)                             LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS  LU2059756598 EUR     ESDG GBX    1.52             BKPJ3M4 
ETF DR (D)                             LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS  LU2059756598 EUR     ESDU USD    1.52             BKPJ3N5 
ETF DR (D)                             LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1737652310 EUR     CE2D GBX    1.67             BFMN1Z3 
                                  LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF LU2469335025 GBP     JARG GBX    0.8              BQ0JV61 
DR - GBP (D)                            LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI  LU2469335298 GBP     MPXG GBX    1.75             BQ0JV72 
PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)                     LN 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero  LU2668197069 GBP     CJ1P GBP    0.07             BN6M624 
Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist                  LN 
Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931975152 EUR     PRIR GBX    0.33             BJJZ280 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)   LU1931974262 EUR     PRIE GBX    0.78             BJJZ224 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D)  LU1931974429 EUR     PRIZ GBX    0.77             BJJZ235 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR  LU1931975236 EUR     PRIG GBX    0.35             BJJZ291 
(D)                                LN 
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D)   LU1931974692 USD     PRIW GBX    0.5              BJJZ246 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)    LU1931974775 JPY     PRIJ GBX    75              BJJZ257 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)    LU1931974775 JPY     PRJU USD    75              BM9TTP9 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF LU2182388152 GBP     PRUK GBX    0.72             BK80XD5 
DR - GBP (D)                            LN 
Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR LU2621112452 GBP     PRUB GBP    0.09             BL56JL3 
- GBP HEDGED (D)                          LN 
Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR  LU2037749152 USD     PRIP GBX    0.71             BKPT5K6 
(D)                                LN 
Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR  LU2037749152 USD     PRUC USD    0.71             BJRDFD2 
(D)                                LN 
Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931975319 USD     PRIT GBX    0.43             BJJZ2B3 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D)     LU1931974858 USD     PRIU GBX    0.36             BJJZ268 
                                  LN 
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)    LU2391437253 USD     500D USD    0.48             BPBLXK7 
                                  LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974262 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      PRIE 
Sequence No.:  287541 
EQS News ID:  1782917 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.