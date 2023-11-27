Anzeige
Montag, 27.11.2023
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
27.11.2023 | 19:46
Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DJ Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Asset Management (MTIX) 
Amundi Asset Management:  NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
27-Nov-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT 
Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur 
CS 21564 
75730 Paris cedex 15 
(the "company") 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
November 27, 2023 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 
 
 ? Record date: December 11, 2023 
 ? Ex-date: December 12, 2023 
 ? Payment date: December 15, 2023 
 
ETF NAME             ISIN     Share Class  TIDM Listing  Distribution Income Amount (in   Sedol 
                        Currency      Currency  share class currency) 
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial    FR0007056841 EUR      DJEL GBX    3.64                B7V4593 
Average UCITS ETF - Dist                   LN 
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial    FR0007056841 EUR      DJEU USD    3.64                BCW3NW3 
Average UCITS ETF - Dist                   LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1650491282 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     MTIX 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 287542 
EQS News ID:  1782921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)

