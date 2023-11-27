DJ Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Asset Management (MTIX) Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 27-Nov-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur CS 21564 75730 Paris cedex 15 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 27, 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: ? Record date: December 11, 2023 ? Ex-date: December 12, 2023 ? Payment date: December 15, 2023 ETF NAME ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 3.64 B7V4593 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 3.64 BCW3NW3 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

