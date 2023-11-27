Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December 2023

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that Loop management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December 2023:

Bernstein 2nd Annual Industrials Forum

Date: November 29, 2023

Venue: Mid Town Hilton New York, New York

Format: One-on-one meetings with investors

NobleCon19 19th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference

Date: December 3-5, 2023

Venue: Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL

Format: One-on-one meetings with investors and group presentation Tuesday, December 5th at 1:30 PM

Water Tower US Climate Investor Conference 2023

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Venue: OTC Markets Group - 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor, New York City, NY 10282

Format: One-on-one meetings and group presentation at 9:30 AM

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality LoopTM branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. LoopTM PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

