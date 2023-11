Ideanomics, Inc.: Ideanomics Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q and Subsequent Compliance Determination

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") today announced that on November 17, 2023, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company's securities were subject to delisting due to the Company's then non-compliance with Nasdaq's filing requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), because the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company subsequently filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and on November 22, 2023, the Staff notified the Company that it had regained compliance with the filing requirement and that the matter has been closed.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

