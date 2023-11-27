Anzeige
Dow Jones News
27.11.2023 | 19:52
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Multi Units Luxembourg (E127; U127; LEMA) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
27-Nov-2023 / 19:20 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg 
RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 
(the "company") 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
November 27, 2023 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 
 
 ? Record date: December 11, 2023 
 ? Ex-date: December 12, 2023 
 ? Payment date: December 15, 2023 
 
ETF NAME                 ISIN     Share Class BBG  Listing Distribution Income Amount  Sedol 
                            Currency  Ticker Currency (in share class currency) 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF LU2573966905 USD     U127  USD   1.66             BNGDMY1 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF LU2573966905 USD     E127  GBP   1.66             BNGDMX0 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF  LU1407890620 USD     U10G  GBX   3.09             BG0V4D5 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF  LU1407890620 USD     US10  USD   3.09             BG0V4H9 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF  LU1407891271 GBP     UH10  GBP   0.28             BP0BPQ8 
GBP Hedged Dist                          LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF  LU1407887162 USD     US13  USD   1.72             BDF5JY7 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF  LU1407887162 USD     U13G  GBX   1.72             BDF5JX6 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF  LU1407887675 GBP     U13E  GBP   0.17             BL66RT6 
GBP Hedged Dist                          LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF  LU1407888996 USD     U37G  GBX   1.96             BDF5JZ8 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF  LU1407888996 USD     US37  USD   1.96             BDF5K00 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF  LU1407889457 GBP     U37H  GBP   0.19             BP0BPM4 
GBP Hedged Dist                          LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF  LU1407888053 USD     US71  USD   1.62             BDHFR18 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF  LU1407888053 USD     U71G  GBX   1.62             BDHFQZ5 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF  LU1407888483 GBP     U71H  GBP   0.19             BP0BPN5 
GBP Hedged Dist                          LN 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - LU0496786905 EUR     LAUU  USD   1.65             BD6DPH5 
Dist                                LN 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR)  LU2099288503 USD     GOVD  GBP   0.13             BMY37R4 
UCITS ETF - Dist                          LN 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR)  LU2099288503 USD     GOUD  USD   0.13             BMY37S5 
UCITS ETF - Dist                          LN 
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1646360971 EUR     MFEX  GBP   1.5             BDGSYR3 
                                  LN 
Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS  LU1781541096 GBP     LCUK  GBP   0.33             BFX0551 
ETF - Dist                             LN 
Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS LU1407892592 GBP     GILS  GBX   2.18             BDF5FQ1 
ETF - Dist                             LN 
Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked LU1407893301 GBP     GILI  GBX   0.74             BDF5FP0 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                     LN 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF -   LU1781540957 USD     LCUS  GBP   0.13             BFX0562 
Dist                                LN 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF -   LU1781540957 USD     LCUD  USD   0.13             BFX05D9 
Dist                                LN 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD     TIPG  GBX   0.77             BD20DC1 
                                  LN 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD     TIPU  USD   0.77             BD20DB0 
                                  LN 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF -    LU1452600601 GBP     TIPH  GBP   0.73             BDFFKC2 
Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist                    LN 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist      LU1650492256 GBP     100D  GBX   4.5             BK1VVQ4 
                                  LN 
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS LU1981860585 GBP     XCOG  GBP   0.3             BMX3V84 
ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist                 LN 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly LU1563455630 GBP     KLMG  GBP   0.12             BN2WZX2 
Hedged to GBP - Dist                        LN 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long  LU1407891602 GBP     COUK  GBX   7.33             BDF5FR2 
Dated UCITS ETF - Dist                       LN 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF -  LU1220245556 USD     PAXJ  USD   3.8             BWFZYM3 
Dist                                LN 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF -  LU1220245556 USD     PAXG  GBX   3.8             BWFZYN4 
Dist                                LN 
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR)  LU1799934499 USD     WGES  USD   0.23             BMCPBT2 
UCITS ETF - Dist                          LN 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to LU1950341179 GBP     SP5G  GBP   1.65             BJBV338 
GBP - Dist                             LN 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)   LU0496786657 USD     LSPU  USD   0.49             B3PXK04 
                                  LN 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)   LU0496786657 USD     LSPX  GBX   0.49             B3PS388 
                                  LN 
Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS LU1439943090 GBP     GIL5  GBP   0.23             BD6P6G7 
ETF - Dist                             LN 
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations   LU2418815390 GBP     INFB  GBP   0.29             BNNMPV9 
UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist              LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0635178014, LU0635178014, LU2200146228 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     E127; U127; LEMA 
Sequence No.: 287543 
EQS News ID:  1782923 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782923&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 13:20 ET (18:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.