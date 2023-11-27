DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Multi Units Luxembourg (E127; U127; LEMA) Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 27-Nov-2023 / 19:20 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 27, 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: ? Record date: December 11, 2023 ? Ex-date: December 12, 2023 ? Payment date: December 15, 2023 ETF NAME ISIN Share Class BBG Listing Distribution Income Amount Sedol Currency Ticker Currency (in share class currency) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF LU2573966905 USD U127 USD 1.66 BNGDMY1 Dist LN Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF LU2573966905 USD E127 GBP 1.66 BNGDMX0 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD U10G GBX 3.09 BG0V4D5 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD US10 USD 3.09 BG0V4H9 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF LU1407891271 GBP UH10 GBP 0.28 BP0BPQ8 GBP Hedged Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 1.72 BDF5JY7 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 1.72 BDF5JX6 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887675 GBP U13E GBP 0.17 BL66RT6 GBP Hedged Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD U37G GBX 1.96 BDF5JZ8 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD US37 USD 1.96 BDF5K00 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407889457 GBP U37H GBP 0.19 BP0BPM4 GBP Hedged Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 1.62 BDHFR18 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 1.62 BDHFQZ5 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF LU1407888483 GBP U71H GBP 0.19 BP0BPN5 GBP Hedged Dist LN Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - LU0496786905 EUR LAUU USD 1.65 BD6DPH5 Dist LN Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) LU2099288503 USD GOVD GBP 0.13 BMY37R4 UCITS ETF - Dist LN Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) LU2099288503 USD GOUD USD 0.13 BMY37S5 UCITS ETF - Dist LN Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1646360971 EUR MFEX GBP 1.5 BDGSYR3 LN Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS LU1781541096 GBP LCUK GBP 0.33 BFX0551 ETF - Dist LN Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 2.18 BDF5FQ1 ETF - Dist LN Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked LU1407893301 GBP GILI GBX 0.74 BDF5FP0 Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD LCUS GBP 0.13 BFX0562 Dist LN Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD LCUD USD 0.13 BFX05D9 Dist LN Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD TIPG GBX 0.77 BD20DC1 LN Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD TIPU USD 0.77 BD20DB0 LN Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1452600601 GBP TIPH GBP 0.73 BDFFKC2 Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist LN Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist LU1650492256 GBP 100D GBX 4.5 BK1VVQ4 LN Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS LU1981860585 GBP XCOG GBP 0.3 BMX3V84 ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist LN Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly LU1563455630 GBP KLMG GBP 0.12 BN2WZX2 Hedged to GBP - Dist LN Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 7.33 BDF5FR2 Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LN Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 3.8 BWFZYM3 Dist LN Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 3.8 BWFZYN4 Dist LN Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) LU1799934499 USD WGES USD 0.23 BMCPBT2 UCITS ETF - Dist LN Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to LU1950341179 GBP SP5G GBP 1.65 BJBV338 GBP - Dist LN Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 0.49 B3PXK04 LN Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 0.49 B3PS388 LN Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 0.23 BD6P6G7 ETF - Dist LN Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations LU2418815390 GBP INFB GBP 0.29 BNNMPV9 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

